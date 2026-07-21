How lotus seeds are used in South Korean cuisine
What's the story
Lotus seeds are a staple in Korean cuisine, providing a unique taste and texture to several traditional snacks. These seeds are not just nutritious but also versatile, making them a favorite among snack lovers. From sweet to savory, lotus seed-based snacks offer a variety of flavors that can satisfy different palates. Here are some popular Korean lotus seed snacks that you must try for an authentic culinary experience.
Sweet delights
Sweet lotus seed treats
Sweet lotus seed treats are a popular choice for those with a sweet tooth.
These snacks usually combine lotus seeds with ingredients such as honey or sugar to create a sweet flavor profile.
The result is a crunchy, yet tender, snack that can be enjoyed on its own or as a topping on desserts.
The natural sweetness of the lotus seeds complements the added sugars, making it an irresistible treat.
Savory bites
Savory lotus seed snacks
For those who prefer savory over sweet, there are plenty of options using lotus seeds in savory snacks.
These often include spices and herbs to enhance the flavor of the seeds.
Roasted or fried, these savory snacks provide a crunchy texture and rich taste that goes well with other savory dishes, or can be enjoyed alone as a snack.
Comforting porridge
Lotus seed porridge
Lotus seed porridge is a comforting dish popular in Korea. It is made by cooking lotus seeds until they are soft and creamy.
This porridge can be sweetened with sugar or honey for those who like it sweet, or left plain for a more neutral flavor.
It is often eaten as breakfast or during snack time when one wants something warm and filling.
Refreshing brew
Lotus seed tea
Lotus seed tea is another way to enjoy this versatile ingredient.
The tea is prepared by steeping dried lotus seeds in hot water, releasing their natural flavors into the brew.
This refreshing drink can be consumed hot or cold, depending on personal preference.
It offers subtle nutty notes that pair well with other herbal teas, making it an excellent choice for tea lovers looking for something different from traditional options.