5 peaceful villages to explore in Southern Italy
What's the story
Southern Italy is dotted with picturesque villages that remain largely unexplored by tourists. These hidden gems give a glimpse into the region's rich culture and history. From colorful streets to traditional crafts, these villages are a treat for those looking for an authentic Italian experience. Here are five such charming villages that promise a unique journey through Southern Italy's lesser-known destinations.
#1
Matera's ancient stone dwellings
Matera is famous for its ancient stone dwellings, known as Sassi. These cave-like structures were once used as homes but have now been converted into hotels, restaurants, and shops. Walking through the narrow streets of Matera gives you a peek into its long history. The village also hosts several cultural events throughout the year, making it an interesting place to visit.
#2
The colorful streets of Polignano a Mare
Perched on cliffs overlooking the Adriatic Sea, Polignano a Mare is famous for its colorful buildings and stunning views. The village's old town is a maze of narrow streets, lined with boutiques and cafes. Tourists can enjoy local delicacies while taking in panoramic views of the sea. Polignano a Mare also hosts music festivals in summer, making it even more lively.
#3
Ravello's scenic vistas
Ravello is famous for its breathtaking views over the Amalfi Coast. The village has beautiful gardens and villas where tourists can enjoy serene walks, surrounded by nature. Ravello also hosts an annual music festival that attracts artists from all over the world. This makes it an ideal destination for music lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.
#4
Tropea's sandy beaches
Tropea is famous for its stunning sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. The village has a charming historic center with medieval architecture, and local shops sell handmade crafts. Tourists can spend their days relaxing on the beach or exploring nearby hiking trails with scenic views of Calabria's coastline.
#5
Civita di Bagnoregio's hilltop charm
Civita di Bagnoregio is a hilltop village famous for its dramatic setting and medieval architecture. Accessible only by footbridge, this "dying town" offers breathtaking views of surrounding valleys dotted with vineyards and olive groves. Tourists can explore ancient churches and museums that tell stories from centuries past, while enjoying peaceful walks through cobblestone streets, lined with charming shops selling local crafts.