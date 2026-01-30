Head over to these pretty hilltop villages in Spain

Spain is home to some of the most beautiful hilltop villages that are yet to be explored. These quaint villages offer a peek into the country's rich history and culture, with their narrow streets, ancient architecture, and stunning views. From the Mediterranean coast to the mountains of the interior, each village has its own unique charm and character. Here are five such hidden gems that promise an authentic Spanish experience away from the usual tourist spots.

#1 Ronda: A dramatic cliffside town Ronda is famous for its stunning location on a cliff above the El Tajo gorge. The village is home to the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge, which connects two parts of Ronda over a 120-meter-deep ravine. The town's historic center has cobbled streets, whitewashed houses, and several museums showcasing its Moorish past. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views from various lookout points around the village.

#2 Albarracin: A medieval marvel Nestled in Aragon, Albarracin is a medieval marvel with its pink-hued buildings and winding alleys. Surrounded by ancient walls, this village has preserved its medieval character remarkably well. The 10th-century castle offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, while the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Salvador displays exquisite Gothic architecture. Albarracin's unique charm makes it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

#3 Cadaques: A coastal artist's haven Cadaques, located on Spain's northeastern coast, is famous for its whitewashed buildings and crystal-clear waters. This picturesque village has long attracted artists like Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso with its stunning landscapes and vibrant light. Cadaques' narrow streets are dotted with galleries showcasing local art, while nearby Cap de Creus Natural Park offers hiking trails with breathtaking sea views.

#4 Frigiliana: Andalusia's hidden gem Frigiliana is a beautiful Andalusian village with its Moorish architecture and terracotta-tiled roofs. Located just a few kilometers from Nerja on Spain's Costa del Sol, Frigiliana is famous for its steep streets lined with colorful flowers and ceramic tiles. The El Fuego Festival in August is a major attraction, drawing visitors from across Europe to this hidden gem.