Visiting Spain? Relax in the scenic countryside
What's the story
Spain's countryside is dotted with hidden gems, charming villages that offer a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage. These villages are often overlooked by tourists, making them perfect for those looking to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. From colorful festivals to traditional crafts, these villages have a lot to offer. Here are some of Spain's most enchanting rural communities that promise an authentic cultural experience.
#1
Discovering Ronda's stunning views
Ronda is famous for its dramatic cliffside location and stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The village is home to the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge, which spans a deep gorge. Visitors can explore ancient Moorish baths and enjoy panoramic views from various lookout points. Ronda's picturesque streets are lined with whitewashed buildings, adorned with colorful flowers, making it a photographer's paradise.
#2
Exploring Albarracin's medieval charm
Nestled in the hills of Aragon, Albarracin is a medieval town that seems to have come straight out of a fairytale. Its narrow, winding streets are lined with pink-hued buildings, giving it a unique character. The town's historic walls and towers offer stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Visitors can explore the Cathedral of Santa Maria and take leisurely walks along its cobblestone streets.
#3
Experiencing Cadaques' artistic legacy
Cadaques has long been a favorite of artists like Salvador Dali, thanks to its stunning coastal scenery and whitewashed houses. The village has a number of galleries dedicated to these artists, while the Dali House Museum provides a peek into his life. Strolling through its narrow alleys, you will find shops selling local crafts and cafes serving traditional Catalan cuisine.
#4
Unveiling Mijas Pueblo's Andalusian beauty
Perched on a hillside overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Mijas Pueblo is an idyllic Andalusian village with stunning views and charming streets. Its narrow streets are lined with shops selling handmade crafts like pottery and textiles, and restaurants serve delicious tapas made from locally sourced ingredients. The village also has beautiful plazas where visitors can relax under orange trees or watch live performances during festivals throughout the year.