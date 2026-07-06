Explore Spain's most charming rural villages

Visiting Spain? Relax in the scenic countryside

By Simran Jeet 02:47 pm Jul 06, 202602:47 pm

What's the story

Spain's countryside is dotted with hidden gems, charming villages that offer a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage. These villages are often overlooked by tourists, making them perfect for those looking to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. From colorful festivals to traditional crafts, these villages have a lot to offer. Here are some of Spain's most enchanting rural communities that promise an authentic cultural experience.