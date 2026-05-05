5 fairytale-like medieval towns in Spain

Spain is dotted with many medieval towns that take you back in time. These towns are famous for their historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and cultural heritage. While some of these towns are famous, others remain hidden gems waiting to be explored. This article takes you through some of Spain's hidden medieval towns that promise an authentic experience of the country's rich history and culture.

#1 Discovering the charm of Besalu Besalu is a small town in Catalonia, famous for its stunning Romanesque bridge and well-preserved medieval architecture. The town has narrow streets lined with ancient stone buildings that take you back in time. Visitors can explore the town's history at the local museum, or take a stroll across the iconic bridge for some stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

#2 The historic allure of Alquezar Perched on a cliff in Huesca Province, Alquezar is a picturesque village with a rich history. Its medieval castle dominates the skyline, offering panoramic views of the Vero River canyon. The town's narrow alleys are dotted with traditional stone houses that add to its charm. Alquezar is also known for its beautiful natural surroundings, making it a great spot for hiking enthusiasts.

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#3 Exploring the ancient streets of Ronda Ronda is one of Spain's oldest towns, famous for its dramatic cliffside location and stunning architecture. The town is divided into two parts by El Tajo Gorge, which is crossed by the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge. Ronda's old town is filled with winding streets, historic buildings, and beautiful plazas, where tourists can soak in its rich cultural heritage.

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