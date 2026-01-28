Spain's most lively car-free squares: A list

Spain is home to some of the most lively car-free squares, where you can soak in the culture and history. These plazas are a favorite among locals and tourists alike, offering a peek into the everyday life of the Spaniards. From historic landmarks to modern-day cafes, these squares have it all. Here are five of Spain's most colorful car-free squares that promise an unforgettable experience.

Madrid's heart Plaza Mayor in Madrid Plaza Mayor is Madrid's main square and is famous for its stunning architecture and historical significance. Surrounded by 237 balconies, this rectangular plaza is a hub of activity with street performers, cafes, and shops. The square has witnessed many important events in history, making it a must-visit for anyone wanting to know Madrid's past. Its vibrant atmosphere makes it a perfect spot to relax and people-watch.

Catalonia's center Placa de Catalunya in Barcelona Placa de Catalunya is Barcelona's central square, connecting the old city with the modern districts. This huge space is dotted with fountains, sculptures, and greenery, making it a peaceful retreat from the busy streets of the city. The square is also a major transport hub, connecting visitors to different parts of Barcelona. Its central location makes it an ideal starting point for exploring the city's many attractions.

Sevilla's pride Plaza de Espana in Seville Plaza de Espana is one of Seville's most iconic landmarks, thanks to its stunning architecture and colorful tiles representing each province of Spain. Built for the Ibero-American Exposition in 1929, this semi-circular plaza features a large fountain at its center and bridges over a canal. Visitors can stroll through lush gardens or take a boat ride on the canal while enjoying live music performances often held here.

Bilbo's gem Plaza Nueva in Bilbao Located in Bilbao's Casco Viejo (Old Town), Plaza Nueva is a neoclassical gem lined with arcades housing local shops and eateries. This lively square hosts weekly markets where vendors sell fresh produce alongside traditional Basque delicacies like pintxos (small snacks). Its vibrant atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for mingling with locals while savoring regional flavors.