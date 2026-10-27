Speed walking v/s Nordic walking: Which burns more calories?
What's the story
Speed walking and Nordic walking are two popular forms of exercise that offer unique benefits for fitness enthusiasts. While both activities focus on improving cardiovascular health and increasing endurance, they differ in technique and equipment. Speed walking involves brisk walking at a faster pace, while Nordic walking incorporates the use of poles to engage the upper body. Let us explore the differences between these two forms of walking and their respective benefits.
#1
Technique and equipment differences
Speed walking is all about maintaining a brisk pace with proper form to avoid injury. It does not require any equipment other than a good pair of shoes.
Nordic walking, on the other hand, uses specially designed poles that help engage the upper body muscles.
The poles also provide additional support and stability on uneven terrain.
The technique involves swinging the arms in coordination with the legs, making it a full-body workout.
#2
Cardiovascular benefits
Both speed walking and Nordic walking are great for cardiovascular health.
Speed walking helps increase heart rate and improve circulation by focusing on lower body movement at a faster pace.
Nordic walking, however, elevates the heart rate even more by engaging both upper and lower body muscles simultaneously.
This dual engagement can lead to improved cardiovascular efficiency over time.
#3
Calorie burning potential
If you want to burn calories, both speed walking and Nordic walking are effective, but Nordic walking may have an edge due to its full-body engagement.
Studies indicate that Nordic walkers can burn up to 46% more calories than regular speed walkers, thanks to the added effort of using poles.
This makes it a great option for those wanting to maximize calorie burn during their workouts.
#4
Muscle engagement differences
While both exercises engage core muscles for stability, Nordic walking offers greater muscle engagement due to its use of poles.
The upper body muscles, including arms, shoulders, and back, are actively involved in propelling forward with each stride.
This added engagement helps tone these areas more effectively than speed walking alone.