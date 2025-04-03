What's the story

Spice-infused water is an easy yet effective way to elevate the flavor profile of your grains.

Soaking them in water infused with spices can add the subtle and aromatic notes that will elevate the taste of your dishes.

Not only is this technique easy to try, but you can also get creative with different spice combinations.

Here's how you can transform your grain-based meals using spice-infused water.