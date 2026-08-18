Whip up this healthy spinach dosa in minutes
What's the story
Spinach dosa is a nutritious South Indian breakfast option that can be made iron-rich by adding a few ingredients. Spinach, known for its high iron content, makes this dish healthy and delicious. Adding lentils and whole grains can increase the iron content even more. Here are some practical tips to prepare an iron-rich spinach dosa, making it both tasty and beneficial for health.
Tip 1
Choosing the right lentils
Lentils are an essential part of making dosas as they add protein and fiber.
For an iron-rich dosa, opt for black gram (urad dal) or green gram (moong dal). Both of these lentils are rich in iron and lend a great texture to the batter.
Soak them for at least four hours before grinding to make them easier to digest and absorb nutrients better.
Tip 2
Incorporating whole grains
Whole grains like brown rice or millet can be used instead of white rice to increase the iron content of your dosa batter.
These grains have more nutrients than their refined counterparts.
Soaking these grains overnight helps in softening them, making grinding easier, and improving nutrient absorption.
Mixing these grains with lentils gives you a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential minerals.
Tip 3
Adding spinach effectively
Spinach is the star ingredient for an iron-rich dosa. It not only adds color but also loads of vitamins and minerals, including iron.
Use fresh spinach leaves instead of frozen ones for the best flavor and nutritional value.
Blanching the spinach lightly before adding it to the batter helps retain its vibrant color, while softening it enough to blend smoothly.
Tip 4
Enhancing flavor with spices
Spices like cumin seeds or coriander powder can elevate the taste of your spinach dosa, while contributing to its nutritional profile by aiding digestion and enhancing nutrient absorption.
A pinch of turmeric powder not only adds color but also provides anti-inflammatory benefits, without altering the taste significantly when used in moderation during preparation time.