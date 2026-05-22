5 classic dishes that use spinach

African cuisine is as diverse as it is delicious, with each region boasting its own unique flavors and ingredients. Spinach, a versatile leafy green, is commonly used in various traditional dishes across the continent. Not only does spinach add a nutritional punch, but it also complements many flavors. Here are five African dishes that highlight spinach's role in the culinary traditions of the continent.

Dish 1 South African spinach stew A popular dish in South Africa, spinach stew is a hearty mix of spinach, potatoes, and spices. The dish is often served with rice or bread, making it a filling meal for families. The use of local spices gives this stew its unique flavor profile, making it a staple in many households. Spinach is cooked until tender, allowing it to absorb the flavors of the spices.

Dish 2 Nigerian efo riro Efo riro is a vibrant Nigerian dish made with spinach or other leafy greens and tomatoes. This colorful dish is usually served with pounded yam or rice. The tomatoes give the dish its rich color, while enhancing its taste. Efo riro is famous for its spicy kick and the way it brings out the natural taste of spinach.

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Dish 3 Ethiopian gomen wat Gomen wat is an Ethiopian stew that highlights the earthy taste of cooked greens, particularly spinach or collard greens. This dish is slow-cooked with onions, garlic, and ginger for a deep flavor profile. Gomen wat is usually served with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread that serves as both a plate and utensil for scooping up the stew.

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Dish 4 Kenyan sukuma wiki Sukuma wiki, which literally means "push the week", is a budget-friendly Kenyan dish that uses kale or spinach to stretch meals through the week. This simple yet nutritious meal consists of sauteed greens with onions, tomatoes, and is usually eaten with ugali, a maize-based side that balances out the greens' bitterness.