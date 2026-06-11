How different countries turn spinach into delicious meals

Greek pastry

Spanakopita: A Greek delight

Spanakopita is a traditional Greek pastry that combines spinach with feta cheese and herbs, all wrapped in flaky phyllo dough. This dish is usually served as an appetizer or snack, and it can be found in many Mediterranean restaurants. The combination of creamy feta and fresh spinach makes for a delightful contrast with the crispy texture of the phyllo pastry.