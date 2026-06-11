How different countries turn spinach into delicious meals
What's the story
Spinach, the versatile leafy green, is a staple in many cuisines. Its rich iron content and mild flavor make it a favorite for healthy recipes. Here are five unique spinach dishes from around the world that highlight this nutritious vegetable's adaptability. From savory pies to refreshing soups, these dishes showcase spinach's culinary potential beyond the usual salad bowl.
Greek pastry
Spanakopita: A Greek delight
Spanakopita is a traditional Greek pastry that combines spinach with feta cheese and herbs, all wrapped in flaky phyllo dough. This dish is usually served as an appetizer or snack, and it can be found in many Mediterranean restaurants. The combination of creamy feta and fresh spinach makes for a delightful contrast with the crispy texture of the phyllo pastry.
Indian curry
Palak paneer: An Indian classic
Palak paneer is a beloved Indian dish that pairs pureed spinach with cubes of paneer. This vibrant green curry is usually paired with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. The spices used in palak paneer, such as cumin and coriander, elevate the taste of the spinach while making it a hearty meal.
Potato spinach mix
Saag aloo: A flavorful combination
Saag aloo is another popular Indian dish that combines spinach with potatoes. This hearty curry is flavored with spices such as turmeric and garam masala, which lend depth to the simple ingredients of spinach and potatoes. Saag aloo goes well with basmati rice or chapati for a wholesome meal.
Spinach rice dish
Spanakorizo: Greek spinach rice
Spanakorizo is a Greek comfort food that combines rice with fresh spinach and herbs, such as dill or parsley. This simple, yet flavorful dish highlights how easily spinach can be incorporated into everyday meals without overshadowing other flavors. Spanakorizo can be served as a side or main course when paired with other vegetables or legumes.
Portuguese soup
Caldo verde: Portuguese soup
Caldo verde is a traditional Portuguese soup made from kale or collard greens, but spinach can also be used as a substitute, potatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, and chorizo sausage. This hearty soup provides warmth during colder months while highlighting how leafy greens like spinach can lend themselves well even when cooked down into broths.