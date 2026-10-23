Spinning poi: The fun skill that burns calories
What's the story
Spinning poi is a mesmerizing art that involves swinging weighted ends attached to ropes or chains in circular patterns. This ancient practice, originating from the Māori people of New Zealand, has now become a popular form of exercise and meditation worldwide. Not only does spinning poi enhance coordination and flexibility, but it also offers a range of health benefits that might surprise you. Here are five unexpected health benefits of spinning poi.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Spinning poi is a great cardiovascular workout.
As you keep moving your arms and body to spin the poi, your heart rate increases, which improves circulation and strengthens the heart muscles.
Regular practice can improve your endurance and reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 30%.
#2
Improves mental focus
The rhythmic nature of spinning poi requires concentration and mental engagement.
This focused activity helps improve cognitive function by enhancing neural connections in the brain.
Practicing regularly can lead to better memory retention and increased mental clarity, making it an excellent tool for stress relief and mindfulness.
#3
Boosts coordination skills
Spinning poi involves intricate movements that require precise timing and coordination between different parts of the body.
This practice helps develop hand-eye coordination, balance, and spatial awareness.
Over time, participants often find themselves becoming more agile in their daily activities as they master these skills through consistent practice.
#4
Increases flexibility
The dynamic movements involved in spinning poi encourage stretching of muscles around joints, promoting flexibility over time.
As you rotate the poi around your body, you naturally engage various muscle groups, leading to improved range of motion in arms, shoulders, wrists, hips, and ankles, without any strain or injury risk associated with traditional stretching exercises.
#5
Provides social interaction opportunities
Joining a local poi group or attending workshops provides opportunities for social interaction with like-minded individuals who share an interest in this art form, as well as its benefits beyond physical fitness alone.
These interactions can lead to new friendships, while also providing support systems that encourage continued growth within both personal development goals and community involvement efforts alike.