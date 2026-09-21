Spirulina + potatoes: A surprising combo worth trying
What's the story
Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is known for its high nutritional value. Combined with potatoes, it makes for a unique culinary experience. The combination not only enhances the nutritional profile of the dish but also adds an interesting twist to traditional potato recipes. Here are five creative ways to incorporate spirulina into potato dishes, each offering a different flavor and texture.
Dish 1
Spirulina potato pancakes
Spirulina potato pancakes are an innovative take on the classic breakfast item.
By mixing mashed potatoes with a small amount of spirulina powder, you get a vibrant green hue and an added nutritional boost.
The pancakes can be pan-fried until crispy and served with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.
This dish is a great way to start your day with energy-boosting nutrients.
Dish 2
Spirulina-infused mashed potatoes
Adding spirulina to mashed potatoes gives this comforting side dish an unexpected twist.
Simply mix cooked and mashed potatoes with butter, milk, and a teaspoon of spirulina powder until well combined.
The result is a creamy mash with subtle, earthy undertones from the algae.
This variation pairs well with any main course while offering additional vitamins and minerals.
Dish 3
Spirulina potato soup
Spirulina potato soup makes for a nourishing meal option that is both filling and healthy.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, and then add diced potatoes and vegetable broth.
Once the potatoes are tender, blend the mixture until smooth, and stir in some spirulina powder for color and nutrition.
Serve hot as an appetizer or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Baked spirulina potato wedges
Baked spirulina potato wedges make for a healthy alternative to regular fries.
Cut potatoes into wedges, coat them lightly with olive oil, and sprinkle them with salt, pepper, and a pinch of spirulina powder before baking at a high temperature till golden brown on the outside, yet soft on the inside.
They are perfect as snacks or sides to main dishes.
Dish 5
Spirulina potato salad
Spirulina potato salad adds a nutritious twist to the classic recipe.
Boil cubed potatoes until tender, then cool. Mix with chopped onions, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of spirulina powder. Toss well to coat evenly.
This salad is a refreshing addition to any meal, offering a unique flavor and health benefits.