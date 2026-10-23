5 ways to upgrade your split squats for muscle growth
What's the story
Split squats are a great way to improve balance and strengthen the lower body. By adding variations to your workout, you can target different muscle groups and improve your stability. These exercises are great for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who want to improve their performance and prevent injuries. Here are five split squat variations that can help you improve balance and strength.
Elevated rear foot
Rear foot elevated split squat
The rear foot elevated split squat is a great way to increase flexibility and strength in the legs.
With the back foot elevated on a bench or step, this variation increases the range of motion.
This exercise mainly targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, while also working on core stability.
It is important to maintain proper form by keeping the front knee aligned with the toes.
Bulgarian Variation
Bulgarian split squat
The Bulgarian split squat is another advanced variation that challenges balance and coordination.
In this exercise, one leg is placed behind on a bench or platform while performing a squat with the other leg.
This variation increases the intensity by adding an element of instability, which requires greater muscle engagement to maintain balance.
Lateral movement
Lateral split squat
Lateral split squats target the inner thighs and improve lateral stability.
In this variation, you step out sideways into a squat position while keeping one leg straight.
This exercise helps in strengthening hip abductors and adductors, which are important for maintaining balance during side-to-side movements.
Explosive power
Jumping split squat
Jumping split squats add an explosive element to traditional split squats.
This plyometric exercise involves jumping from a split position into another split stance midair before landing softly into another squat position.
It enhances power output, agility, and cardiovascular endurance, while also improving dynamic balance.
Added resistance
Weighted split squat
Adding weights to your split squats can increase strength gains by challenging your muscles more than bodyweight alone would do.
Using dumbbells or kettlebells held at your sides or on your shoulders adds resistance, making each rep harder.
This variation helps build endurance in lower body muscles like calves, thighs, and glutes.