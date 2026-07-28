5 tasty ways to add spring onions to your meals
What's the story
Spring onions, or scallions, are a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. With their mild flavor and crisp texture, they are perfect for adding a fresh touch to your meals. Whether you're looking to enhance the taste of your soups or add a crunchy element to salads, spring onions have got you covered. Here are five creative ways to use spring onions in your cooking.
Tip 1
Spring onion stir-fry delight
Spring onion stir-fry is an easy and delicious way to enjoy this vegetable.
Just chop spring onions and sauté them with garlic and ginger for a fragrant base.
Add vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli for a colorful mix. Toss in soy sauce and sesame oil for flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a quick weeknight dinner option.
Tip 2
Creamy spring onion soup
A creamy spring onion soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm but light.
Saute chopped spring onions with potatoes until soft, then add vegetable broth.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without any dairy.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and garnish with fresh herbs before serving.
Tip 3
Spring onion pancakes: A crispy treat
Spring onion pancakes are crispy delights that make for an excellent appetizer or snack.
Mix flour, water, and salt to make a dough; roll it out thinly before sprinkling chopped spring onions on top.
Roll the dough into a log shape, twist it into spirals, flatten slightly, then pan-fry till golden brown on both sides.
Tip 4
Zesty spring onion salsa
For those who love bold flavors, zesty spring onion salsa is a must-try.
Combine diced tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados, and finely chopped spring onions in a bowl.
Squeeze lime juice over the mixture before seasoning with salt and pepper.
This refreshing salsa pairs well with grilled vegetables or can be used as a topping for tacos.
Tip 5
Savory spring onion bread rolls
Savory bread rolls filled with spring onions make for an irresistible treat.
Prepare dough using flour, yeast, water, sugar, and salt; let it rise until doubled in size.
Roll out portions, fill with a mixture of buttered bread crumbs and finely chopped spring onions, then bake until golden brown.
These rolls are perfect for breakfast or as a side dish at any meal.