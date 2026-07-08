Turn sprouted moth beans into tasty meals

Dish 2

Spicy moth bean curry

For those who love bold flavors, a spicy moth bean curry is just the thing. Cook sprouted moth beans with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and an array of spices like cumin and coriander powder. Let it simmer until the beans are tender and well-infused with the spices. This hearty curry goes perfectly with rice or flatbreads like roti or naan.