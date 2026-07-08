Turn sprouted moth beans into tasty meals
What's the story
Sprouted moth beans, or matki, are a staple in Indian kitchens. These tiny legumes, when sprouted, become rich in protein and nutrients. They are easy to prepare and versatile, making them a perfect addition to any meal. Here are five delicious ways to include sprouted moth beans in your diet, each offering a unique taste and nutritional benefit.
Dish 1
Sprouted moth bean salad
A refreshing sprouted moth bean salad is a perfect way to enjoy the natural crunch of fresh vegetables. Mix sprouted moth beans with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves. Dress it with lemon juice and a pinch of salt for flavor. This salad not only provides a burst of freshness but also delivers essential vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Spicy moth bean curry
For those who love bold flavors, a spicy moth bean curry is just the thing. Cook sprouted moth beans with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and an array of spices like cumin and coriander powder. Let it simmer until the beans are tender and well-infused with the spices. This hearty curry goes perfectly with rice or flatbreads like roti or naan.
Dish 3
Nutritious moth bean soup
A warm bowl of moth bean soup is comforting and nutritious. Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until golden brown. Add sprouted moth beans along with vegetable broth or water, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Let it simmer until the beans are soft but not mushy. Garnish with fresh herbs before serving for an extra flavor boost.
Dish 4
Crispy moth bean fritters
Crispy fritters made from sprouted moth beans make for an excellent snack or appetizer option. Blend soaked, sprouted moth beans into a coarse paste; mix it with chopped onions, green chilies, and spices like turmeric powder for flavoring purposes before shaping into small patties/fritters. Deep fry them until golden brown on both sides; serve hot alongside chutney/sauce of choice.
Dish 5
Flavorful moth bean pilaf
A flavorful pilaf featuring sprouted moth beans makes for a nutritious meal option any time of the day. Start by cooking basmati rice separately, then mix it with cooked sprouted moth beans, sautéed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers), and spices (cinnamon, cardamom pods, cloves) in a pot over low heat. Stir occasionally to ensure even distribution of flavors throughout the dish. Serve warm, garnished with chopped parsley or mint leaves if desired.