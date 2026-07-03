You must try these jaggery snacks from Sri Lanka

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Kithul jaggery delights

Kithul jaggery is made from the sap of the kitul palm tree and is a staple in many Sri Lankan homes. The sap is boiled until it thickens into a syrupy consistency. This syrup can be used as a sweetener, or poured over rice or other dishes for added flavor. Kithul jaggery has a unique taste that sets it apart from other types of palm sugar.