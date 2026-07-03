You must try these jaggery snacks from Sri Lanka
What's the story
Sri Lanka is famous for its traditional jaggery snacks, which are sweet treats made from palm sugar. These snacks are not just delicious, but also a part of the island's rich cultural heritage. Prepared with local ingredients, these jaggery-based delights are a must-try for anyone wanting to experience authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. Here are some of the most popular jaggery snacks you can find in Sri Lanka.
#1
Kithul jaggery delights
Kithul jaggery is made from the sap of the kitul palm tree and is a staple in many Sri Lankan homes. The sap is boiled until it thickens into a syrupy consistency. This syrup can be used as a sweetener, or poured over rice or other dishes for added flavor. Kithul jaggery has a unique taste that sets it apart from other types of palm sugar.
#2
Coconut toffee treats
Coconut toffee is another beloved snack in Sri Lanka, made by mixing jaggery with grated coconut and a hint of vanilla essence. The mixture is cooked until it reaches a fudgy consistency, and then cut into small pieces for easy snacking. This treat gives you the perfect combination of sweetness and texture, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
#3
Jaggery rice cakes
Jaggery rice cakes are prepared by mixing cooked rice with melted jaggery and coconut flakes. The mixture is molded into small cakes or balls that are both filling and tasty. These snacks are often served during festivals or special occasions, highlighting their importance in Sri Lankan culinary traditions.
#4
Palm sugar syrup drizzles
Palm sugar syrup is made by dissolving jaggery in water to form a thick syrup. This syrup is drizzled over various desserts, like cakes or puddings, to add an extra layer of sweetness. Its versatility makes it an ideal addition to many dishes, enhancing flavors without overpowering them.