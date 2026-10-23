Feeling stiff? Try this simple twist to get moving
What's the story
Standing torso twists are a simple yet effective exercise to boost energy and improve flexibility. This movement targets the core muscles, enhances spinal mobility, and increases blood flow. You can easily add it to your daily routine without any special equipment or space. Regular practice of standing torso twists can help reduce stiffness, improve posture, and provide a quick energy boost during the day.
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Benefits of standing torso twists
Standing torso twists engage multiple muscle groups, including the obliques and lower back muscles.
This engagement helps strengthen the core, which is essential for maintaining balance and stability.
The exercise also promotes spinal flexibility by encouraging a full range of motion in the torso.
Regular practice can lead to improved posture by aligning the spine properly.
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How to perform standing torso twists
To perform standing torso twists, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and knees slightly bent.
Place your hands on your hips or extend them outwards for balance.
Slowly rotate your upper body from side to side while keeping your hips facing forward.
Aim for controlled movements rather than rapid twists to avoid strain.
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Incorporating twists into daily routine
Incorporating standing torso twists into your daily routine is easy and effective.
You can perform them during short breaks at work or while watching television at home.
Aim for two minutes of continuous twisting every session. Gradually increase the duration as you become more comfortable with the movement.
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Tips for maximizing effectiveness
To maximize the effectiveness of standing torso twists, focus on breathing techniques.
Inhale deeply before each twist, and exhale slowly as you rotate your torso.
This controlled breathing not only enhances relaxation but also ensures that your muscles receive adequate oxygen during the exercise.
It helps maintain energy levels and improves overall performance, making your workout more efficient and beneficial for your health.