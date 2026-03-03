Creative ways to use star anise in cooking

Star anise, with its unique flavor, can elevate your everyday dishes. This spice, which resembles a star, is commonly used in Asian cuisine but can be used creatively in other recipes too. Its sweet and licorice-like taste can add depth to both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five creative ways to use star anise in your kitchen, giving new life to your meals.

Tea infusion Infuse your tea Star anise can make your regular cup of tea a whole new experience. Just add one or two whole star anise pods while brewing black or green tea. The spice will release its aromatic oils, giving the drink a warm and comforting flavor. This infusion is perfect for chilly days when you want something soothing and aromatic.

Soup addition Enhance soups and stews Adding star anise to soups and stews is a great way to deepen their flavor profile. The spice goes especially well with vegetable-based broths or lentil soups. Just add one or two pods while cooking, and remove them before serving. The subtle notes of star anise will complement the other ingredients without overpowering them.

Advertisement

Rice seasoning Flavor your rice dishes Incorporating star anise into rice dishes can add an unexpected twist to the traditional flavors. When cooking rice, add a couple of star anise pods along with other spices like cinnamon or cardamom for a fragrant side dish. This method works well with pilafs or biryanis, giving them an aromatic complexity that pairs well with various cuisines.

Advertisement

Syrup crafting Create aromatic syrups Star anise can be used to make aromatic syrups that add flavor to desserts and beverages alike. To make these syrups, boil equal parts water and sugar with a few star anise pods until the sugar dissolves completely. Once cooled, this syrup can be drizzled over pancakes or mixed into non-alcoholic beverages for an added depth of flavor.