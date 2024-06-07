Next Article

Stargazers' sojourns: Cosmic science fiction books for kids

By Anujj Trehaan 10:34 am Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Exploring the universe through books is exhilarating for young readers. Cosmic science fiction opens a galaxy of possibilities, igniting imagination about space. This genre blends the thrill of exploration with cosmic wonders, perfect for kids curious about stars, planets, and aliens. Here are captivating reads that will take young stargazers on unforgettable journeys across the universe, sparking their fascination with the cosmos.

Book 1

'Zita the Spacegirl'

Zita the Spacegirl by Ben Hatke is an engaging graphic novel that follows the adventures of Zita as she finds herself transported to a distant world where she must become a hero to save her friend. With its vibrant illustrations and fast-paced story, this book captures the essence of cosmic adventure, making it an ideal read for kids who dream of exploring outer space.

Book 2

'The Search for WondLa'

The Search for WondLa by Tony DiTerlizzi is a captivating futuristic tale set in a time when Earth is uninhabitable. The protagonist, Eva Nine, embarks on a thrilling quest across strange, alien landscapes in search of other humans. This novel is beautifully illustrated and skillfully combines elements of science fiction with a poignant coming-of-age story, offering readers both excitement and a deep emotional journey.

Book 3

'My Teacher Is an Alien'

My Teacher Is an Alien by Bruce Coville unfolds a captivating tale where Susan Simmons unravels a shocking secret: her teacher is an alien with plans to abduct a classmate. Blending humor with moments of suspense, this story is ideal for children intrigued by the notion of extraterrestrial beings covertly living among us, offering a perfect mix of laughter and thrilling adventure.

Book 4

'Cosmic'

Cosmic by Frank Cottrell Boyce is a captivating story about Liam Digby, who finds himself mistakenly launched into space, pretending to be an adult astronaut. This book delves into themes of responsibility and friendship, all set against the thrilling backdrop of a space adventure. Its blend of humor and heartfelt moments makes it an engaging read for young enthusiasts of space travel.