What's the story

Starting your day with a healthy breakfast can define your day ahead.

Seed-based breakfasts are a great option for enhancing immunity and giving the body much-needed nutrients.

Seeds like chia, flax, and sunflower are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote good health.

Introducing these seeds into your morning routine can be easy and extremely beneficial.

Here are some seed-based breakfast ideas to help you start your mornings on a healthy note.