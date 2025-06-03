What's the story

If you are an adventure enthusiast, the cliff jumping spots at South Africa's Cederberg Mountains would be exhilarating for you.

Famous for their rugged terrain and amazing landscapes, these mountains would make for a perfect backdrop for thrill-seekers diving into natural pools.

The adrenaline-pumping jumps with breathtaking views make this place a must-visit for an amazing adventure.

Here's all about best spots and tips for cliff jumping at Cederberg Mountains.