Pesto lovers, here's a delicious twist for breakfast

Coriander-pesto toast is the perfect way to start your day. The fresh flavors of coriander, and the nutty taste of pesto come together to make a delicious breakfast option. This quick and easy recipe is perfect for those who want a healthy start without spending too much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can enjoy a flavorful meal that will energize you for the day ahead.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make coriander-pesto toast, you will need fresh coriander leaves, basil pesto, whole-grain bread, olive oil, and lemon juice. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The combination of these elements gives you a balanced meal with essential nutrients, such as fiber from the bread, and vitamins from the herbs.

Preparation Prepare the coriander pesto Start by blending fresh coriander leaves with basil pesto until smooth. Add olive oil and lemon juice to enhance the flavor profile. You can adjust the quantities according to your taste preferences. This homemade coriander pesto will be spreadable and full of vibrant flavors that complement each other well.

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Assembly Assemble your toast Toast slices of whole-grain bread until golden brown. Spread a generous amount of the prepared coriander pesto on each slice. You can add additional toppings, like sliced tomatoes or avocado, for extra nutrition and flavor if you like. The key is to keep it simple, yet satisfying.

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