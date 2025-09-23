Sesame seed laddoos: A healthy breakfast choice

Sesame seed laddoos are a traditional Indian sweet that can be a delicious and nutritious start to your day. These small, round sweets are made from sesame seeds, jaggery, and sometimes other ingredients like nuts or coconut. They are not just tasty but also packed with nutrients that can give you an energy boost in the morning. Here's how you can enjoy these laddoos as part of your breakfast routine.

#1 Nutritional benefits of sesame seeds Sesame seeds are loaded with essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and iron. They also contain healthy fats and protein, making them an excellent source of energy. Eating sesame seeds in the morning can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements while keeping you full for longer. Their high fiber content also promotes digestion and gut health.

#2 Preparing sesame seed laddoos at home Making sesame seed laddoos at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients. Roast the sesame seeds until they turn golden brown. Then, mix them with jaggery melted on low flame. Shape the mixture into small balls when it cools down a bit but is still malleable. You can also add chopped nuts or dried fruits for extra flavor and nutrition.

#3 Variations to try with sesame laddoos To add variety to your breakfast routine, try different variations of sesame seed laddoos. You can add grated coconut or cardamom powder for added flavor. For added texture, try adding chopped almonds or pistachios into the mixture before shaping them into balls. Experimenting with different ingredients can make these laddoos even more enjoyable.