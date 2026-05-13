Our new go-to breakfast: Sun-dried tomato salad

A sun-dried tomato breakfast salad is the perfect way to kickstart your day with a burst of flavor and nutrition. This simple dish combines the tangy taste of sun-dried tomatoes with fresh greens, making for a refreshing start to your morning. Loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, this salad is not just easy to prepare, but also a delicious alternative to traditional breakfast options.

Tip 1 Choosing fresh ingredients Selecting high-quality ingredients is key to making a delicious breakfast salad. Go for fresh greens like spinach or arugula, which add a peppery note to the sweet and tangy sun-dried tomatoes. Add nuts or seeds for crunch and protein. Fresh herbs like basil or parsley can add an aromatic touch. Make sure the sun-dried tomatoes are packed in oil for extra flavor.

Tip 2 Simple dressing ideas A simple dressing can elevate your breakfast salad to new heights. Olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper make for a classic combination that complements the flavors of the ingredients without overpowering them. For an added depth of flavor, try adding balsamic vinegar or a touch of honey. Experimenting with different dressings can help you find what suits your taste best.

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Tip 3 Nutritional benefits This breakfast salad is loaded with nutrients that promote good health. Leafy greens are rich in vitamins A and C, while sun-dried tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, an antioxidant that promotes heart health. Nuts or seeds add healthy fats and protein, keeping you full longer. This dish gives you a well-rounded meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.

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