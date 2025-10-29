Stephen King's must-read thrillers: A list

Stephen King is a master storyteller, having a knack for crafting thrillers that keep readers on the edge of their seats. The novels listed in this article may not be as popular as his other works, but they showcase King's ability to weave intricate plots and develop complex characters. Here are five underrated thrillers by Stephen King that deserve more attention and offer an exhilarating reading experience.

#1 'The Long Walk': A dystopian nightmare The Long Walk is a dystopian novel where 100 teenage boys participate in a grueling walking contest with no end. The last one standing wins whatever they desire. The story explores themes of survival, competition, and human endurance. King's portrayal of the psychological toll on participants makes it a gripping read that goes beyond the physical challenge.

#2 'Roadwork': A tale of obsession Roadwork tells the story of Barton Dawes, a man who becomes obsessed with stopping the demolition of a local landmark. As he battles against the authorities, his life spirals out of control. The novel delves into themes of obsession, resistance, and personal decline. King's exploration of one man's fight against an indifferent world creates a tense atmosphere that keeps readers engaged.

#3 'Gerald's Game': A psychological thriller Gerald's Game is a psychological thriller in which Jessie Burlingame finds herself handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin after a game with her husband goes horribly wrong. Alone and desperate, she must confront her past as she seeks to escape her predicament. The novel explores themes of trauma, survival instincts, and self-discovery in an intense setting.

#4 'Thinner': A curse gone wrong Thinner follows Billy Halleck, who is cursed by an elderly gypsy woman after accidentally causing the death of her husband in an accident. The curse leads him to lose weight uncontrollably despite eating normally or even indulging excessively. This thriller raises questions about guilt redemption, while delivering suspenseful twists throughout its pages.