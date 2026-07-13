The ultimate papad list for every Indian home
What's the story
Papads are a staple in most Indian homes, serving as a quick snack or a side dish. They are easy to prepare and come in a variety of flavors, making them the perfect addition to any meal. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose which papads to keep stocked at home. Here are five essential papads that every Indian pantry should have.
#1
Spicy urad dal papad
Spicy urad dal papad is a must-have for all spice lovers. Made from urad dal flour and spices, this papad adds a kick to your meals. It goes well with rice and curries, and can even be enjoyed on its own as a snack. The bold flavors of this papad make it an excellent choice for those looking for something more than plain fare.
#2
Plain rice papad
Plain rice papad is the most versatile option you can have in your pantry. Made from rice flour, it has a mild flavor that goes well with anything. You can fry or roast it, and it will go well with chutneys or pickles. Its simplicity makes it an ideal choice for those who prefer subtle flavors over bold ones.
#3
Masoor dal papad
Masoor dal papad is another great option that adds a unique taste to your meals. Made from red lentils, this papad has a slightly earthy flavor that goes well with vegetarian dishes. It can be served as an appetizer or as an accompaniment to main courses like dals or sabzis.
#4
Jeera (cumin) papad
Jeera papad brings the aromatic flavor of cumin seeds into play, making it an aromatic addition to your meals. The distinct aroma of cumin seeds makes this papad perfect for serving with rice dishes or having it on its own with yogurt-based dips. Its unique flavor profile makes it a favorite among those who love experimenting with different tastes.
#5
Black pepper papad
Black pepper papad adds a hint of heat without overpowering other flavors on your plate. Made with black pepper and lentil flour, this one goes well with both vegetarian dishes. Its balanced spice level makes it perfect for those who like their food flavorful but not too spicy.