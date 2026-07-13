Spicy urad dal papad is a must-have for all spice lovers

The ultimate papad list for every Indian home

By Vinita Jain 01:51 pm Jul 13, 202601:51 pm

What's the story

Papads are a staple in most Indian homes, serving as a quick snack or a side dish. They are easy to prepare and come in a variety of flavors, making them the perfect addition to any meal. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose which papads to keep stocked at home. Here are five essential papads that every Indian pantry should have.