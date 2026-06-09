History buffs, don't miss these Stockholm landmarks
What's the story
Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is a city steeped in history and culture. While many tourists flock to its well-known attractions, the lesser-known historic sites provide a unique glimpse into the city's past. These hidden gems are perfect for those who want to explore Stockholm beyond the usual tourist trails. From medieval streets to ancient fortifications, these sites offer fascinating insights into the city's rich heritage.
#1
Explore Gamla Stan's hidden alleys
Gamla Stan, Stockholm's Old Town, is famous for its colorful buildings and narrow streets. But if you go deeper into this area, you'll find hidden alleys that take you back in time. These secluded paths are lined with medieval architecture and quaint shops. Walking through these alleys gives you an idea of what life was like in Stockholm centuries ago.
#2
Visit the Medieval Museum
The Medieval Museum (Medeltidsmuseet) is a must-visit for history buffs. Located underground near Gamla Stan, this museum displays artifacts from Stockholm's medieval period. You can see exhibitions on everything from Viking Age finds to medieval city life. The museum's interactive displays make it fun for visitors of all ages.
#3
Discover Skansen's historical village
Skansen is more than just an open-air museum; it is a window into Sweden's past. Located on Djurgarden Island, Skansen features traditional Swedish buildings from different regions and eras. You can walk through the reconstructed village and see how people lived in different parts of Sweden over the centuries.
#4
Explore fortifications at Kastellholmen Island
Kastellholmen Island has some of Stockholm's oldest fortifications, which were built to protect the city from naval attacks in the 17th century. The remains of these structures are still there today, giving you a glimpse of the military history of Stockholm. You can walk around the island and enjoy stunning views of the city skyline.
#5
Uncover secrets at Riddarholmen Church
Riddarholmen Church is one of Stockholm's most mysterious places, with its royal connections and Gothic architecture. Located on Riddarholmen Island, this church has been the burial site for many Swedish monarchs since the late Middle Ages. Its ornate facade and spire make it an iconic part of the city's skyline, while its interior holds secrets of Sweden's royal history.