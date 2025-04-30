Stop tossing potato peels! Make delicious chips instead
Though potato peels are usually thrown away as waste, they can be converted into a delicious snack.
By turning potato peels into chips, you can not only minimize the amount of food wasted, but also whip up a crunchy treat that is a breeze to make.
The easy process requires few ingredients and can be adapted with different seasonings to your taste.
Here are some tips on making delicious chips out of potato peels.
Preparation
Preparing the peels for cooking
Before you turn potato peels into chips, make sure they are well cleaned.
Scrub the potatoes under running water to get rid of dirt and any pesticide residues.
Once clean, peel off the potatoes using a vegetable peeler or knife, keeping the peels of even thickness for uniform cooking.
Pat them dry with a paper towel to get rid of excess moisture before you proceed.
Seasoning options
Choosing your seasonings
The flavor of your potato peel chips can be enhanced with various seasonings.
Common choices include salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika.
For those who enjoy spicy snacks, adding chili powder or cayenne pepper can provide an extra kick.
Experimenting with different herbs like rosemary or thyme can also add unique flavors to your chips.
Cooking methods
Baking vs frying: The cooking methods
Potato peel chips can be baked or fried.
Baking is the healthier option, as it uses less oil and you get crispy chips when baked at 200 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes.
Alternatively, you can fry in hot oil at 180 degrees Celsius till golden brown for the traditional chip texture, but you'd have to monitor oil absorption more.
Storage tips
Storing your homemade chips
Once cooked and cooled, store your homemade potato peel chips in an airtight container to keep them crispy.
They should stay fresh for up to one week if stored in a cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight or moisture sources that may make them soggy over time.