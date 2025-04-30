What's the story

Though potato peels are usually thrown away as waste, they can be converted into a delicious snack.

By turning potato peels into chips, you can not only minimize the amount of food wasted, but also whip up a crunchy treat that is a breeze to make.

The easy process requires few ingredients and can be adapted with different seasonings to your taste.

Here are some tips on making delicious chips out of potato peels.