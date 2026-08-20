Keep your stovetop grates clean with these simple tips
What's the story
Stovetop grates are an integral part of any kitchen, providing support for pots and pans while cooking. However, they can get dirty quickly, making them difficult to clean. Knowing the right techniques can make this task easier and keep your kitchen looking its best. Here are five practical tips to help you clean stovetop grates effectively, without damaging them or using harsh chemicals.
Tip 1
Soak in hot soapy water
Soaking stovetop grates in hot soapy water is an easy way to loosen stubborn stains and grease.
Fill your sink or a large basin with hot water and add a few drops of dish soap. Let the grates soak for about 15 minutes.
This will soften the grime, making it easier to scrub off with a non-abrasive sponge or cloth.
Tip 2
Use baking soda paste
Baking soda is another natural cleaning agent that works wonders on tough stains on stovetop grates.
To make a paste, mix baking soda with a little water until it forms a thick consistency.
Apply this paste directly onto the stained areas of the grates and let it sit for about 10 minutes before scrubbing gently with a soft brush or sponge.
Tip 3
Vinegar spray solution
Vinegar is an excellent degreaser that can help remove stubborn residue from stovetop grates.
Fill a spray bottle with equal parts vinegar and water, then spray the solution onto the grates generously.
Allow it to sit for five minutes before wiping off with a damp cloth or sponge.
Tip 4
Lemon juice treatment
Lemon juice's natural acidity makes it an effective cleaner for greasy stovetop grates.
Apply lemon juice directly onto the stained areas or use half a lemon as a scrubber by rubbing it over the surface of the grate.
Let it sit for five minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
Tip 5
Regular maintenance routine
Establishing a regular maintenance routine can keep your stovetop grates clean and functional.
After every use, wipe down the grates with a damp cloth to remove any food particles and prevent them from sticking in the first place.
This way, you won't have to deal with tough stains later on, making cleaning much easier in the long run.