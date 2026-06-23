A strawberry cilantro salad is a refreshing option for warm days

Strawberries and cilantro: A flavor combo you'll love

By Vinita Jain 11:24 am Jun 23, 202611:24 am

What's the story

Strawberries and cilantro are two ingredients that can take your culinary skills to the next level. The sweetness of strawberries and the freshness of cilantro create a perfect balance, making them an ideal pair for a variety of dishes. Be it a salad or a dessert, this combination can add a unique twist to your meals. Here are some ways to use strawberries and cilantro together in your cooking.