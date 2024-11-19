Summarize Simplifying... In short Streamline your board game collection by keeping only the games your family loves and are in good condition.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:21 pm Nov 19, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Board games are an excellent way to bond with family and friends. However, over time, your collection might become cluttered, making it difficult to find what you want to play. Streamlining your board game collection can rejuvenate family game nights and ensure you're only keeping the games that offer the most fun and engagement. Here are some tips to help you declutter your collection and maximize enjoyment.

Favorites

Identify your favorites

Start by identifying the games that you and your family absolutely adore. These are the games that get played regularly and bring a smile to everyone's face. Jot down these favorites as they will be the core of your streamlined collection. This process ensures that the games with sentimental or entertainment value are identified and kept safe during the decluttering process.

Condition

Assess game condition

Check each game for missing pieces or damage. Games that are incomplete or in poor condition may not be worth keeping unless they're rare or have sentimental value. Decide if it's feasible or worth the effort to replace missing parts. Often, it's best to let go of a damaged game and make space for something new that can be enjoyed without frustration.

Exchange

Sell, donate, or swap

For games that are in good condition but no longer suit your family's tastes, consider selling them online, donating them to charity shops or schools, or trading them with friends who might get more enjoyment out of them. This not only frees up space but also ensures the games get some love instead of just gathering dust on a shelf.

Rotation

Rotate games regularly

To make sure game nights stay exciting without spending a ton of money on new games, set up a rotation system for your collection. Every couple of months, switch out a few games from your active lineup and bring in some from storage. This keeps things fresh and ensures all your games get some playtime throughout the year.

Purchasing limits

Set limits on new purchases

Finally, limit new purchases by implementing a one-in, one-out rule: Every new game purchased means one old game has to go. This rule fosters intentional growth of your collection with games that genuinely interest you and complement your existing favorites, all while keeping your board game library at a comfortable size.