5 must-try snacks from Ho Chi Minh City
What's the story
Ho Chi Minh City's alleys buzz with vendors serving traditional Vietnamese breakfasts. These narrow lanes alive with the aroma of pho and the crunch of banh mi give an insight into local life and culinary traditions. It's a vibrant way to start your day, exploring these culinary gems that dot the cityscape.
Traditional dish
Pho: A morning staple
Another quintessential Vietnamese breakfast dish that is littered across many alleyways in Ho Chi Minh City is pho. This aromatic noodle soup, usually made with rice noodles and fresh herbs, is served piping hot from street-side stalls. The broth simmers for hours, making it rich and comforting yet invigorating. Sipping on a bowl of pho while sitting on small plastic stools amidst the morning hustle gives you an authentic local experience.
Popular snack
Banh mi: A quick bite
Banh mi is yet another popular breakfast choice in Ho Chi Minh City's winding alleys. These Vietnamese sandwiches combine crusty baguettes with a range of fillings from pickled vegetables to fresh herbs. The vendors whip them up in no time, making it a perfect pick for those in a hurry. The combination of textures and flavors makes banh mi a hearty meal, capturing the city's culinary diversity.
Local favorite
Xoi: Sticky rice delight
Xoi, or sticky rice, is another beloved breakfast option among Ho Chi Minh City locals. Vendors serve it with various toppings such as mung beans or peanuts, both sweet and savory. The sticky texture with flavorful toppings makes for a hearty start to the day. Xoi stalls can mostly be found tucked away in bustling alleys where locals crowd for their morning meals.
Refreshing drink
Ca phe sua da: Iced coffee boost
Ca phe sua da is Vietnam's famous iced coffee that pairs perfectly with any street breakfast experience in Ho Chi Minh City's alleys. Made by mixing strong brewed coffee with condensed milk over ice cubes, this refreshing beverage offers an energizing kickstart to your day. While you explore these vibrant streets filled with delicious aromas from nearby food stalls.