5 must-try snacks from Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City 's alleys buzz with vendors serving traditional Vietnamese breakfasts. These narrow lanes alive with the aroma of pho and the crunch of banh mi give an insight into local life and culinary traditions. It's a vibrant way to start your day, exploring these culinary gems that dot the cityscape.

Traditional dish Pho: A morning staple Another quintessential Vietnamese breakfast dish that is littered across many alleyways in Ho Chi Minh City is pho. This aromatic noodle soup, usually made with rice noodles and fresh herbs, is served piping hot from street-side stalls. The broth simmers for hours, making it rich and comforting yet invigorating. Sipping on a bowl of pho while sitting on small plastic stools amidst the morning hustle gives you an authentic local experience.

Popular snack Banh mi: A quick bite Banh mi is yet another popular breakfast choice in Ho Chi Minh City's winding alleys. These Vietnamese sandwiches combine crusty baguettes with a range of fillings from pickled vegetables to fresh herbs. The vendors whip them up in no time, making it a perfect pick for those in a hurry. The combination of textures and flavors makes banh mi a hearty meal, capturing the city's culinary diversity.

Local favorite Xoi: Sticky rice delight Xoi, or sticky rice, is another beloved breakfast option among Ho Chi Minh City locals. Vendors serve it with various toppings such as mung beans or peanuts, both sweet and savory. The sticky texture with flavorful toppings makes for a hearty start to the day. Xoi stalls can mostly be found tucked away in bustling alleys where locals crowd for their morning meals.