Vermicelli upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish

5 delicious ways to make vermicelli for breakfast

By Vinita Jain 03:51 pm Jul 06, 202603:51 pm

What's the story

Vermicelli, a thin pasta-like ingredient, is a staple in many Indian households. It is versatile and can be turned into several breakfast dishes that are not just delicious but also easy to make. Here are five street-style Indian breakfast ideas using vermicelli that you can easily prepare at home. These dishes are not only quick to make but also packed with flavors, making them perfect for busy mornings.