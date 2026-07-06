5 delicious ways to make vermicelli for breakfast
What's the story
Vermicelli, a thin pasta-like ingredient, is a staple in many Indian households. It is versatile and can be turned into several breakfast dishes that are not just delicious but also easy to make. Here are five street-style Indian breakfast ideas using vermicelli that you can easily prepare at home. These dishes are not only quick to make but also packed with flavors, making them perfect for busy mornings.
Dish 1
Vermicelli upma with vegetables
Vermicelli upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that combines vermicelli with vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. The dish is seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies for an extra kick. It is quick to prepare and provides a nutritious start to the day. You can enjoy it plain or with coconut chutney for added flavor.
Dish 2
Sweet vermicelli payasam
For those who prefer sweet breakfasts, vermicelli payasam is an ideal choice. This dessert-like dish is prepared by cooking vermicelli in milk and sweetening it with sugar or jaggery. Cardamom powder adds aroma, while nuts like almonds and cashews give a crunchy texture. This creamy delight can be relished warm or chilled.
Dish 3
Spicy vermicelli pulao
Spicy vermicelli pulao gives a twist to traditional pulao by using vermicelli instead of rice. The dish is prepared by sautéing vermicelli with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves, this pulao is a perfect blend of spice and simplicity.
Dish 4
Lemon vermicelli delight
Lemon vermicelli delight gives a tangy twist to regular preparations by adding lemon juice and zest into the mix. Cooked vermicelli is tossed with sautéed onions, green chilies, and lemon juice, giving a refreshing taste. Garnished with coriander leaves, this dish is a quick fix for those looking for something different in their morning meals.
Dish 5
Coconut-flavored vermicelli kheer
Coconut-flavored kheer takes regular kheer up a notch by adding grated coconut into the mix. This makes it richer than the regular versions. It is prepared by cooking together milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and grated coconut until thickened. It is then garnished with roasted nuts, giving it a delightful crunch with every bite.