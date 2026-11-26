Why shoulder stand belongs in your daily yoga routine
What's the story
The shoulder stand pose, or Sarvangasana, is a popular yoga pose that strengthens and stretches the body. It involves balancing on the shoulders, with legs extended upwards. This pose improves circulation, strengthens core muscles, and enhances flexibility. Practicing the shoulder stand can help improve posture and relieve stress. It is important to perform this pose with proper alignment to avoid strain or injury.
#1
Benefits of shoulder stand pose
The shoulder stand pose comes with a plethora of benefits for both the body and mind.
It helps improve blood circulation by reversing the flow of gravity, which can help rejuvenate organs.
The core muscles get a good workout, strengthening them over time.
Additionally, practicing this pose regularly can improve your balance and coordination, making you more agile in other activities.
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Proper alignment techniques
Proper alignment is key to reaping the benefits of the shoulder stand pose while avoiding injuries.
Start by lying on your back with arms tucked under your hips for support.
Lift your legs slowly toward the ceiling, keeping them straight.
Ensure that your weight is distributed evenly on your shoulders, and not on your neck or head.
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Common mistakes to avoid
Avoid common mistakes like putting pressure on the neck by not using it as a support point in this pose.
Another mistake is not engaging core muscles, which may lead to instability.
Not paying attention to breathing patterns can also affect performance; inhale deeply before lifting into position, and exhale slowly while holding it.
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Tips for beginners
Beginners should practice this pose against a wall for extra support until they develop enough strength and balance skills to practice without assistance tools like props or walls nearby during practice sessions at home, too.
Start off by holding each position only briefly before gradually increasing duration over time as confidence grows through consistent effort put forth daily.