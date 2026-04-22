Strengthen your back with these exercises

Back extensions are a great way to strengthen the lower back, improve posture, and prevent injuries. They are easy to perform and can be done at home or in the gym without any fancy equipment. Adding back extensions to your routine can improve your core stability and spinal health. Here are five effective back extension exercises to strengthen your lower back and improve overall fitness.

Tip 1 Superman exercise The Superman exercise is a great way to target the entire back. Lie face down on the floor with arms stretched out in front of you. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously, holding for a few seconds before lowering them back down. This exercise engages multiple muscle groups in the back, enhancing strength and endurance.

Tip 2 Bird dog exercise The bird dog exercise also helps improve balance and core stability while working on the lower back muscles. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Extend one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward until both are parallel to the ground. Hold for a moment before returning to the starting position and switching sides.

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Tip 3 Prone back extension Prone back extensions specifically target the lower back muscles without putting too much strain on them. Lie face down on a mat with hands behind your head or crossed over your chest. Slowly lift your upper body off the ground using your lower back muscles, and then lower it back down gently.

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Tip 4 Bridge exercise The bridge exercise strengthens both the lower back and glutes at the same time. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Press through heels as you lift hips toward the ceiling until knees, hips, and shoulders form a straight line. Hold briefly before lowering back down.