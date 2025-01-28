5 simple exercises to strengthen your biceps
The biceps femoris is a major muscle located in the back of your thigh and is part of the hamstring group.
Strengthening it can significantly enhance your leg strength, stability, and overall performance in various physical activities.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises to specifically target and strengthen your biceps femoris. You don't need fancy gym equipment to do them.
Deadlifts
Start with Romanian deadlifts
Romanian deadlifts are great for isolating the hamstrings, and they specifically target the biceps femoris.
Performed with a barbell or dumbbells, this exercise requires you to keep your legs straight but not locked, hinge at the hips to lower the weight while maintaining a straight back.
Make sure to start with lighter weights to perfect your form before moving on to heavier ones.
Leg curls
Incorporate lying leg curls
Lying leg curls, whether performed at the gym or at home, are excellent for isolating the hamstrings, specifically the biceps femoris.
When utilizing a machine or resistance bands, make sure to adjust the tension so you can comfortably execute three sets of 10 to 12 reps.
This will ensure you maintain good form throughout the exercise, optimizing its effectiveness and reducing the risk of injury.
Bridges
Try single-leg bridges
Single-leg bridges pack a double punch: they isolate the biceps femoris while also engaging your glutes and core for added stability.
Lie on your back with one foot on the ground and one lifted toward the ceiling.
Push through your grounded heel to raise your hips, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Nordic curls
Add Nordic hamstring curls
Nordic hamstring curls are tough, but they're amazing for building those hammies and strengthening your biceps femoris.
You just need a buddy (or anything heavy enough to hold your feet down).
Start by kneeling, then lower yourself forward as slowly and smoothly as you can. Once you're all the way down, it's time to pull back up with your hamstrings.
Ball curls
Finish with stability ball hamstring curls
Doing hamstring curls on a stability ball adds an extra layer of difficulty by making your muscles work harder to stabilize you.
Lie on your back with heels on top of a stability ball, raise your hips and bend your knees to roll the ball towards you then extend them back out.
Try to complete three sets of 12-15 repetitions.