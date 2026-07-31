Try these 5 Pilates moves for a stronger core
What's the story
Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on strengthening muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility. It is particularly effective for building core strength, which is essential for overall fitness and well-being. By incorporating certain Pilates exercises into your routine, you can enhance your core stability and strength. Here are five effective Pilates exercises that target the core, helping you achieve a stronger, more balanced physique.
#1
The Hundred exercise
The Hundred is a classic Pilates move that works on your core and increases your endurance.
Lie on your back with knees bent at a 90-degree angle.
Lift your head and shoulders off the mat, extending arms parallel to the floor.
Pump your arms up and down vigorously while breathing in for five counts and out for five counts.
Repeat this sequence 10 times to complete 100 breaths.
#2
Roll-up exercise
The roll-up is an excellent exercise to improve spinal articulation and strengthen abdominal muscles.
Lie flat on your back with legs extended and arms overhead.
Slowly peel your spine off the mat by engaging your abs as you reach towards your toes, keeping a slight bend in your knees if necessary.
Roll back down one vertebra at a time with control.
#3
Plank exercise
The plank is a full-body workout that particularly targets the core.
Start in a push-up position with hands directly under shoulders, feet hip-width apart, and body forming a straight line from head to heels.
Engage your abs by pulling them towards your spine, and hold this position for 30 seconds to one minute without letting hips sag or rise too high.
#4
Teaser exercise
The teaser is an advanced move that challenges balance while building intense core strength.
Start lying flat on the mat with knees bent towards chest, and arms reaching overhead.
Simultaneously lift legs to a 45-degree angle as you roll up into a V-shape, balancing on sit bones.
Hold briefly before lowering back down under control.
#5
Saw exercise
The saw improves rotational flexibility through the spine, along with strengthening obliques.
Sit tall with legs extended wide apart, feet flexed.
Inhale as you twist torso right, reaching left hand towards the outside of the right foot.
Exhale, returning to center, and repeat on the opposite side. This completes one full cycle.