Keep your heels flexible with these exercises
What's the story
Heel flexibility is important for a range of activities, from walking to dancing. Improving it can help you avoid injuries and improve your performance in sports. Here are five exercises that can help improve heel flexibility. They are easy to do and can be done at home without any special equipment. By adding them to your routine, you can improve your mobility and reduce discomfort.
Wall stretch
Calf stretch against a wall
The calf stretch against a wall is a great exercise to improve heel flexibility.
Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other back, both feet flat on the ground.
Lean into the wall until you feel a stretch in your back calf muscle.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching legs.
This stretch targets the calves and helps loosen up the heels.
Toe reach
Seated toe reach
Seated toe reach is an easy exercise that improves flexibility in the lower legs.
Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.
Reach towards your toes, keeping your knees straight, until you feel a gentle stretch in your calves and heels.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.
This exercise promotes increased range of motion in the heel area.
Raise exercise
Heel raises
Heel raises are an excellent way to strengthen and stretch the muscles around the heel.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding onto a chair or wall for balance if needed.
Slowly rise onto your toes, lifting your heels off the ground as high as possible before lowering them back down gently.
Repeat this movement 10 times to improve both strength and flexibility around the heels.
Circle motion
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are great for improving overall ankle mobility, which also helps in improving heel flexibility.
Sit comfortably with one leg extended outwards.
Rotate your ankle in circular motions clockwise 10 times, followed by counterclockwise rotations another 10 times.
Switch legs after completing each set, ensuring even development on both sides.
Towel stretch
Towel stretch technique
The towel stretch technique is an effective way to target both calves and hamstrings while improving heel flexibility.
Lie flat on your back with a towel looped around one foot's arch.
Gently pull towards yourself until you feel a mild stretch across the back of the leg.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching to the other foot.
Repeat the process two to three times per session.