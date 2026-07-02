Boost core strength with these pelvic floor exercises
What's the story
Strengthening the pelvic floor can improve core stability and overall health. The pelvic floor muscles support the bladder, uterus, and rectum, playing a vital role in bodily functions. By adding specific exercises to your routine, you can enhance these muscles' strength and endurance. Here are five effective exercises that target the pelvic floor, helping you achieve better core stability.
#1
Bridge pose for pelvic support
The bridge pose is a great exercise that strengthens both the glutes and pelvic floor. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes and engaging your pelvic muscles. Hold the position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat this 10 times per session.
#2
Squats to engage multiple muscles
Squats are a great way to work out multiple muscle groups, including those in the pelvic region. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a squat as if sitting back into an imaginary chair. Keep your back straight and engage your core throughout the movement. Aim for 15 squats per session.
#3
Plank variations for core strengthening
Planks are great for building core strength and indirectly working out the pelvic floor muscles. Start with a basic plank by resting on your forearms and toes, keeping your body straight from head to heels. Hold this position for twenty seconds initially, gradually increasing the duration as you get stronger.
#4
Yoga poses enhance flexibility and strength
Yoga poses like downward dog or cat-cow can improve flexibility while also working out the core stabilizing muscles, including those in the pelvic area. Practice these poses regularly, focusing on controlled breathing and proper alignment, to reap maximum benefits from each pose without straining yourself unnecessarily.