Strengthen your peroneal muscles with these exercises
The peroneal muscles, located on the outside of the lower leg, play a crucial role in stabilizing the ankle and enabling foot movement. Strengthening these muscles is key to preventing injuries and improving athletic performance. This article shares five effective exercises to strengthen your peroneal muscles, making them ideal for people of all fitness levels.
Towel scrunches for foot strength
This exercise is easy to do and a great way to start strengthening your peroneal muscles. Sit on a chair with your feet flat on a towel on the floor. Scrunch the towel towards you using only your toes, then push it away. Do three sets of 15 repetitions on each foot. This exercise not only strengthens the peroneals but also enhances foot dexterity.
Heel walks for ankle stability
Heel walks aim to improve ankle stability by strengthening the peroneal muscles and other muscles in the lower leg. Stand tall and raise your toes off the ground, balancing on your heels. Walk forward for approximately 20 meters while keeping your toes raised. Try to do three sets of this walk every day. This is a great exercise for targeting both the peroneal muscles and calves.
Side-stepping with resistance band
Adding a resistance band around your ankles during side stepping exercises can significantly increase the activation of the peroneal muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and a resistance band just above both ankles. Step to the side while maintaining tension in the band, then step back to starting position. Complete three sets of 10 steps in each direction to feel the burn along the outer lower legs.
Single-leg balances for core and leg strength
Single-leg balances are great not only for peroneal muscles but also they work your core and other leg muscles, improving balance and stability. How to do: Simply stand on one leg with your arms outstretched or hands on hips for balance. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch to the other leg. Try to do three sets on each leg every day, building up the time as your balance gets better.
Ankle eversion exercise with resistance band
Ankle eversion exercises strengthen the peroneal tendons by pushing the ankle outward against a resistance band. Anchor one end of the band to a stable object or your other foot, sit with legs extended, and loop the other end around the exercising foot. Push the foot outward against the band's resistance, then return slowly. Perform three sets of 15 repetitions.