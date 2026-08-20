Stiff toes? These easy exercises can help
What's the story
Toe flexibility is essential for balance, posture, and overall foot health. It can help prevent injuries and improve your athletic performance. Here are five exercises that can help improve toe flexibility, making your feet more agile and resilient. These exercises are simple and can be done at home without any special equipment. Incorporating them into your routine can lead to better foot function and comfort.
Stretching
Toe stretches for flexibility
Toe stretches are simple yet effective for improving flexibility.
Sit comfortably with your legs extended.
Use your hands to gently pull each toe back towards your foot until you feel a stretch.
Hold the position for about 15 seconds before releasing.
Repeat the process two to three times per foot.
This exercise helps elongate the muscles and tendons in the toes, enhancing their range of motion.
Scrunching
Towel scrunch exercise
The towel scrunch exercise is great for strengthening and increasing flexibility in the toes.
Place a small towel on the floor in front of you while seated with your feet flat on the ground.
Use your toes to scrunch up the towel towards you, one foot at a time.
Repeat this movement ten times per foot.
This exercise targets the intrinsic muscles of the feet, improving dexterity and control.
Pickup method
Marble pickup technique
Marble pickup is a fun way to work on toe flexibility and coordination.
Scatter a few marbles or small objects on the floor within reach of your toes while seated comfortably.
Use only your toes to pick up each marble one by one, placing them into a container nearby.
Aim for picking up 10 marbles per session with each foot separately.
Splaying
Toe splay exercise
Toe splay exercises help improve the coordination between different parts of the foot by promoting independent movement of each toe.
Sit down with both feet flat on the ground.
Spread all your toes as wide as possible without forcing them apart too much.
Hold this position for about 10 seconds before relaxing them back together again gently.
Repeat this process about five times daily.
Circles
Ankle circles with toe focus
Ankle circles with toe focus combine ankle mobility work with toe engagement, enhancing overall lower limb flexibility.
Sit upright, with legs extended forward. Rotate ankles in circular motions, first clockwise, then counterclockwise.
Each direction should be done ten times, ensuring toes are actively engaged throughout the exercise.
This method promotes comprehensive foot health by improving both toe and ankle flexibility.