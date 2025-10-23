Boost upper body strength with these tricep moves

Triceps strengthening is an important part of any fitness routine, particularly for improving upper-body strength and stability. The triceps, which make up a major part of the upper arm, are important for a range of movements. Whether you're an athlete or a fitness enthusiast, strengthening these muscles can help you perform better and avoid injuries. Here are five effective exercises to boost your triceps.

Tip 1 Push-ups with narrow grip Narrow grip push-ups are an excellent way to target the triceps. By placing your hands closer together, you shift the focus from the chest to the triceps. This variation not only increases muscle engagement but also improves overall arm strength. Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase as your strength improves.

Tip 2 Tricep dips on parallel bars Tricep dips on parallel bars are a classic exercise to isolate and strengthen the triceps. By lowering and raising your body using your arms, you engage the triceps effectively. Make sure to keep your elbows close to your body during the movement to maximize muscle activation. Start with two to three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, depending on your fitness level.

Tip 3 Overhead tricep extension Overhead tricep extensions are great for working the long head of the triceps. Using a dumbbell or resistance band, lift the weight overhead with both hands and lower it behind your head by bending your elbows. Extend back up slowly for maximum effect. Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Tip 4 Skull crushers with dumbbells Skull crushers are an excellent exercise for targeting all three heads of the triceps. Lie flat on a bench with dumbbells in hand, extend your arms straight up, then lower them towards your forehead by bending at the elbows before extending back out again. Perform three sets of eight to 12 repetitions.