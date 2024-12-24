Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your joint flexibility with these simple exercises.

By Simran Jeet 12:14 pm Dec 24, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Ball and socket joints, like the ones in your shoulders and hips, are crucial for many of the movements you make every day. Strengthening them not only increases your range of motion but also helps prevent injuries. This article details five exercises that target these essential joints, keeping them strong, flexible, and ready for action.

Shoulder warm-up

Shoulder circles for enhanced mobility

Shoulder circles are a basic exercise that improves the flexibility of the shoulder joint. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, raise your arms sideways until they are level with your shoulders forming a T with your body, and slowly rotate your arms in small circles. Slowly increase the size of the circles to effectively warm up the joint. Do this exercise for one minute in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions.

Hip opening

Hip flexor stretch for better movement

The hip flexor stretch is crucial for increasing hip flexibility. Begin in a lunge position with one foot forward, and lower your back knee to the floor. Lean forward while maintaining a straight back to feel a stretch in the front hip of your back leg. Hold this position for 30 seconds before switching sides.

Arm stretching

Arm cross stretch for shoulder health

To improve shoulder flexibility, add arm cross stretches to your routine. Extend one arm straight across your chest and use the other arm to gently pull it closer until you feel a stretch in your shoulder. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then switch arms. This exercise is great for releasing tension in the muscles surrounding the shoulder joint.

Leg mobility

Leg swings for dynamic hip flexibility

Leg swings are a great dynamic exercise for improving hip flexibility. Stand next to a wall or something sturdy (facing sideways) that you can hold onto for balance. Swing one leg forward and backward, slowly raising the height of the swing with each repetition. Do 15 swings and then switch to the other leg. This exercise not only increases flexibility but also warms up the muscles around your hips.

Deep stretch

The pigeon pose for deep hip stretching

The pigeon pose is a yoga-inspired exercise that provides a deep stretch for both hips at the same time. Begin in a tabletop position, then draw one knee forward, placing it behind your wrist while extending your other leg straight back on the floor behind you. Lower onto forearms if comfortable, or remain upright. You should feel a deep stretch in both hips without overstraining any part of them.