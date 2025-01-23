Strengthen your neck and improve posture with these exercises
What's the story
The cervical paraspinal muscles are key to providing support for the neck and assisting in maintaining proper posture.
Strengthening these muscles can not only help in reducing neck pain but also contribute to improved posture and overall spinal health.
This article provides a selection of five effective exercises for strengthening the cervical paraspinal muscles, making it easy for individuals at all fitness levels to participate.
Technique
Neck retractions
Neck retractions are super effective at strengthening the cervical paraspinal muscles.
Sit or stand with a neutral spine, then gently pull your head back as if you're trying to make a double chin.
Hold for five seconds, then release.
Do 10 reps for one set and three sets a day.
Resistance
Isometric neck exercises
Isometric exercises involve contracting your muscles without moving, making them great for beginners or people with neck pain.
Simply apply pressure by pushing your hand against your forehead while using your neck muscles to resist and keep your head from moving.
Hold this tension for five seconds, then relax.
Do this on both sides of your head and the back to work all your cervical paraspinals.
Posture
Shoulder blade squeeze
Fixing shoulder posture can help strengthen cervical paraspinals by properly aligning the spine.
Sit or stand with your arms relaxed at your sides.
Pull your shoulder blades together as if you're trying to hold a pencil between them.
Maintain the squeeze for five seconds, then release.
Doing three sets of 12 repetitions daily can greatly improve neck strength and posture.
Alignment
Prone cobra pose
The prone cobra pose is an advanced exercise that strengthens the cervical paraspinals and back muscles.
Start by lying face down with your arms at your sides and palms facing up.
Lift your chest off the ground, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and raise your hands off the ground. Ensure to keep your neck neutral.
Hold this position for 10 seconds before gently lowering yourself back down.
Flexibility
Yoga: Child's Pose stretch
Both strength and flexibility are key to healthy cervical paraspinals.
The child's pose provides a great stretch, while also relieving tension in the back and shoulders.
Start on all fours, then sit back on your heels while reaching your hands forward.
This position will create a gentle stretch through your spine and shoulders, promoting flexibility along with strength.