Strengthening core stability with five Pilates exercises
What's the story
Pilates is a physical fitness system that focuses on the balanced development of the body through core strength, flexibility, and awareness to promote efficient, graceful movement.
It is especially useful for enhancing core stability, which is fundamental for overall physical well-being.
This piece details five Pilates exercises that focus on strengthening the core muscles.
The Hundred
The Hundred for core activation
The Hundred is a signature Pilates move that strengthens the abs and expands the lungs.
To do it, lie on your back, legs in tabletop, arms by your sides.
Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat. Pump your arms up and down as you inhale for five counts and exhale for five counts.
Repeat until you reach 100 arm pumps.
Plank variations
Plank variations to enhance stability
Planks are a super effective way to build core strength and stability.
Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows under your shoulders and legs extended behind you.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.
For variation, alternate lifting each leg or try side planks to engage different muscle groups within the core.
Teaser
The teaser challenge
The teaser is a tough but super effective Pilates move that really targets those deep abs!
Start by lying on your back, then lift your legs to about 45 degrees off the floor and reach your arms towards your feet,
simultaneously raising your torso and legs off the ground and into a V-sit position.
Pause here for a moment, then slowly lower yourself back down.
Leg pulls
Leg pulls to strengthen lower abs
Leg pulls primarily target the lower abs but also work the hips and lower back, enhancing core stability.
Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders.
While keeping one leg lifted slightly off the ground, pull it towards your chest without letting your back round, then extend it back out again.
Switch legs with each rep.
Criss-Cross
Criss-cross for oblique muscles
To hit those oblique muscles, add some criss-cross to your life.
Lie on your back, hands behind your head, knees bent into tabletop position.
Bring one elbow to the opposite knee as you extend the other leg out, then switch sides. Keep it rhythmic, like you're pedaling a bicycle in mid-air.