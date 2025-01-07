Strengthening the capitulum bone with exercises
What's the story
The capitulum bone, situated in the elbow, is essential for arm movement and stability.
Strengthening this bone and the associated muscles can improve arm functionality and prevent injuries.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises aimed at strengthening the capitulum bone.
These exercises are easy to perform and highly beneficial, and can be easily added to your regular fitness regimen.
Stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
Stretching the wrist flexors helps the capitulum indirectly by maintaining flexibility in the forearm, which is important for overall elbow health.
Extend one arm in front of you, palm facing down.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers of your extended hand until you feel a stretch along your forearm.
Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds, then repeat with the other arm.
Rotate
Forearm pronation and supination
Forearm pronation and supination exercises strengthen your forearm's rotation ability, which contributes to elbow stability.
Hold a lightweight dumbbell vertically in one hand, with your elbow resting on a table at a 90-degree angle.
Rotate your wrist, moving the dumbbell from pointing upward to downward (pronation) and then back upward (supination).
Complete two sets of 10 repetitions on each arm.
Bend and straighten
Elbow flexion and extension
Elbow flexion and extension exercises specifically target the muscles surrounding the capitulum bone.
Sit or stand holding a lightweight dumbbell in one hand.
With your upper arm stationary, bend your elbow to raise the dumbbell towards your shoulder (flexion), then extend your arm to lower it back down (extension).
Perform three sets of 10 repetitions on each side.
Hold
Isometric elbow exercises
Isometric exercises, where you tense your muscles without moving, can build strength without stressing your joints.
Hold your hands in front of you at chest level as if you're praying
Press your palms together as hard as you can without causing pain, and hold for 10 seconds
Repeat five times to strengthen muscles around the capitulum.
Squeeze
Grip strengthening exercises
Strong grip is not just for firm handshakes! It also helps prevent elbow pain by strengthening forearm muscles attached to the capitulum bone area.
Grab a stress ball or grip strengthener tool; squeeze it as hard as you can without pain, hold for five seconds, then release slowly.
Two sets of 15 squeezes with each hand.