Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your nasolabial fold flexibility with these simple exercises.

Try the wide smile, resistance smile, fish face, cheek lift, and tongue twist techniques, each designed to strengthen and tone the muscles around your mouth and cheeks.

Practice these exercises regularly to maintain a youthful look and enhance muscle tone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Strengthening nasolabial fold flexibility with exercises

By Simran Jeet 01:59 pm Dec 20, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Nasolabial folds, or "smile lines," are a natural part of aging. However, many people want to maintain their elasticity and minimize their appearance. This article provides five exercises that target the muscles around the nasolabial area. By incorporating these exercises into your daily routine, you can potentially decrease the depth of these lines, achieving a more youthful appearance without resorting to invasive procedures.

Smile hold

Smile and hold technique

This exercise involves smiling as widely as possible while keeping your mouth closed. Simply achieve a full smile and hold this position for approximately 10 seconds before releasing. Repeat this process 10 times in a row. It focuses on exercising the muscles around your mouth and cheeks to increase their strength and flexibility, which is key to preserving a youthful look.

Resistance

The resistance smile

Put two fingers on each side of your mouth, pushing gently inward like you're trying to keep yourself from smiling. Then, push against your fingers and try to smile as wide as you can. Hold it for six seconds, then relax. Do it 10 times. This exercise is meant to create resistance and strengthen the muscles around your nasolabial folds.

Fish face

Fish face practice

Hold in your cheeks and lips as if you were making a "fish face" and attempt to smile while maintaining this position. You should experience a slight tightening sensation in the nasolabial fold region. Hold this position for five seconds before releasing it. This exercise, when performed 15 times daily, can enhance muscle tone and flexibility around the mouth.

Cheek lift

Cheek lifter exercise

Open your mouth wide into an "O" shape, then smile by lifting your upper lip over your teeth. This action will raise your cheek muscles high up on your face. Hold this exaggerated smile for five seconds, then relax back into an "O" shape mouth. Repeat 20 times. This exercise will lift and strengthen the cheek muscles that sit next to the nasolabial folds.

Tongue twist

Tongue twister technique

Position the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth, directly behind your front teeth. Then, attempt to smile broadly without parting your lips, hold this position for approximately five seconds, then relax. Repeat this exercise 15 times per session, twice daily. This will not only help in strengthening your tongue posture but also tone the surrounding facial muscles, including those contributing to nasolabial fold flexibility.