Summarize Simplifying... In short Looking for a chiseled look? Try these five exercises to tone your buccal fat pad.

Cheek puffs, the smiling fish face, jaw clenching, exaggerated "X-O" pronunciation, and resistance smiling can help define your cheekbones and jawline.

Practice these exercises daily for noticeable results and bonus benefits like improved speech articulation and stress relief. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Elevate buccal fat pad definition with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 11:36 am Dec 16, 202411:36 am

What's the story Many people desire a more chiseled facial structure, especially when it comes to the cheeks. The buccal fat pad is the key to this area of the face. And, while there are surgeries for it, you can do exercises that might help you get that perfect look without going under the knife. Check out these five exercises to help you get a defined buccal fat pad, no surgery required.

Puff practice

Cheek puffs for enhanced definition

Cheek puffs work great for buccal fat pad. Simply take a deep breath in, fill your cheeks with air (think chipmunk style). Hold it for five to 10 seconds, and then exhale. Repeat this 10 times for one set, two times a day. It helps to tone and strengthen your cheek muscles, and over time, you might see a more chiseled look.

Fish smile

The smiling fish face technique

Another popular exercise is the "smiling fish face." Start by sucking your cheeks inwards with your lips closed, like you're making a fish face. Then, try to smile while holding this position. Hold it for 10 seconds before releasing your face. Doing this exercise 10 times per session, twice a day, can help tone the cheek area by working the muscles around the buccal fat pad.

Jaw work

Jaw clenching for cheek definition

Jaw clenching is not just great for stress relief, but also for defining cheekbones and minimizing the look of buccal fat. Close your mouth and clench your teeth together, concentrating on tensing the muscles in your jaw and cheeks. Hold the clench for three seconds, then slowly release. Do this exercise at least twice a day, with 15 repetitions per session, to gradually improve cheek definition.

Speak up

X-O pronunciation exercise

A surprisingly effective facial exercise is to exaggerate saying "X" and "O" over and over again. This forces many of your facial muscles to work, especially those around your cheeks and jawline. This can help define your buccal fat pads over time. Try to do three sets of 15 repetitions every day. Not only does it help tone your face, but it also improves your speech articulation as a bonus.

Smile push

Resistance smiling against fingers

For a more advanced cheek exercise, you can do resistance smiling. Place your fingertips on your cheeks and gently push inward. Smile against this resistance, hold for five seconds, then relax. Repeat 10 times, twice a day. This intensifies muscle engagement by providing resistance, which can potentially fast-track the process of enhancing cheek definition.