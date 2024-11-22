Summarize Simplifying... In short Looking to strengthen your posterior deltoids?

Try exercises like face pulls, reverse pec deck flyes, bent-over dumbbell rows, wide-grip seated cable rows, and high pulls.

These workouts not only target your rear delts but also improve shoulder health, posture, muscle coordination, and power, making them ideal for overall fitness and fast-paced sports.

Remember to perform these exercises in sets for optimal results. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Strengthening posterior deltoid muscles

By Anujj Trehaan 10:03 am Nov 22, 202410:03 am

What's the story The posterior deltoid muscles, situated at the back of the shoulder, are essential for many arm movements and overall shoulder stability. Strong posterior deltoids can help improve posture, decrease the risk of injury, and boost athletic performance. This article provides a list of five effective exercises specifically targeting the posterior deltoids.

Face pulls

Face pulls for shoulder health

Face pulls are a fantastic exercise for targeting the posterior deltoids. They also enhance general shoulder health and posture. How to do face pulls: Use a cable machine with a rope attachment. The height should be set at your upper chest level. Pull the rope to your forehead, ensuring your upper arms remain parallel to the ground. Do three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Reverse flyes

Reverse pec deck flyes

Reverse pec deck flyes isolate the rear deltoids, making them the primary focus of the exercise. Sit with your chest facing a pec deck machine, pressing your chest against the pad. Grasp the handles with a neutral grip (palms facing each other). Keep your arms straight as you pull the handles back until they're in line with your shoulders. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Dumbbell rows

Bent-over dumbbell rows

Bent-over dumbbell rows target your posterior deltoids and actively engage your back muscles. This compound exercise improves muscle coordination and strength. Hold dumbbells in both hands and bend over at approximately a 45-degree angle. Maintain a neutral spine as you row the weights upwards towards your hip area. Then, slowly lower them back down. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Cable rows

Seated cable rows with wide grip

Wide-grip seated cable rows target both mid-back muscles and rear delts simultaneously, fostering balanced muscle development across the shoulder region. While seated at a cable row station, grasp a wide bar attachment and pull it toward your waistline while maintaining a straight back and protruding chest. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions for optimal results.

High pulls

High pulls for explosive power

High pulls are explosive exercises that strengthen the posterior deltoids and increase power, making them ideal for athletes participating in fast-paced sports. To perform this exercise, use a barbell or kettlebells and explosively lift them to chin level, ensuring your elbows remain above your hands. Lower them with control. Complete three sets of six to eight repetitions each.